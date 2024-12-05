Synopsys’ (SNPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $640.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.80.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $588.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.69. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $457.52 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 33,828.6% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 454,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $633,469,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $10,554,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

