Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 11,065 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 36,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Synaptogenix Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by ($2.63).

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also evaluates therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

