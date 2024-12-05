SYM FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 1,111 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 469,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,988,000 after purchasing an additional 111,549 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,439,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $291,542.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,838.63. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,360 shares of company stock worth $19,782,533. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

