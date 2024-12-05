SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 192,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,272,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,519 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,338,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,122,000 after purchasing an additional 78,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,845,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 344,278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0705 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.