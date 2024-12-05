SYM FINANCIAL Corp Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $244.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

