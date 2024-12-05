SWAN Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.49 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

