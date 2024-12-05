Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $762,798,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 66,967.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 853,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,433,000 after buying an additional 852,496 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after purchasing an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 686,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $233,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,639,725,000 after buying an additional 215,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock worth $24,612,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $406.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.40.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $389.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

