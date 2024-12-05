Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.53. Stoke Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 37,494 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $653.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $27,221,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. The trade was a 17.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,913.39. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $123,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

