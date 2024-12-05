StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Inuvo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of INUV opened at $0.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. Inuvo has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.57. The company has a market cap of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 4,234,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 279,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

