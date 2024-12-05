StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 155,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Senseonics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

