Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 70,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 41% compared to the typical daily volume of 50,330 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AI. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.70.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,201. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

