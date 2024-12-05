Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bitdeer Technologies Group Call Options (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 6,405 call options.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,261. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.27.
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,872,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
