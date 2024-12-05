Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Bitdeer Technologies Group Call Options (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 8,562 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the average volume of 6,405 call options.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,037,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,261. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 901.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 369,363 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,872,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,510,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

