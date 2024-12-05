Stifel Financial Corp Has $460.53 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.60% of Illinois Tool Works worth $460,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after buying an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

ITW opened at $275.94 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.77 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.50 and a 200-day moving average of $251.33.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

