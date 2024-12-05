Stifel Financial Corp Has $340.17 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.99% of iShares MBS ETF worth $340,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.55. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $96.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

