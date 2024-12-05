Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,497,783 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 882.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,007,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497,783 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $863,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.3% in the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $170.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $796.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

