State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,120,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,275,091 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.7% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State Street Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,282,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

HD opened at $427.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $409.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.01 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. The trade was a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

