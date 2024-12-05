State Street Corp Sells 6,055,981 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,084,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,055,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,953,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 9.5% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in AT&T by 1,561.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 496,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 466,616 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in AT&T by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 483,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after buying an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,775,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,063,000 after buying an additional 256,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.07.

Shares of T opened at $23.55 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

