State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.97% of Netflix worth $12,023,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 35.5% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $222,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $911.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $915.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $784.25 and its 200-day moving average is $706.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $775.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,155 shares of company stock valued at $159,682,799. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

