State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,653,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Eaton worth $5,519,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.83.

NYSE ETN opened at $377.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $224.61 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

