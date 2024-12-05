Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,302,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,708,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $18,156,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $367.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.