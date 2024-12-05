Stansberry Asset Management LLC Acquires 814 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $7,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.9 %

RNR stock opened at $284.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $188.24 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.90.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.89 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 28.84%. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 41.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.25%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $262.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.