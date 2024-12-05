STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stephens to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

STAA stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.59. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $52.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 214.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,901 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $17,237,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.