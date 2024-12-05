Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $115.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $154.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $103.64. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,956 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $657,462.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,669.44. This trade represents a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 11,500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,527,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,571.64. This represents a 25.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,802 shares of company stock worth $3,887,838. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.