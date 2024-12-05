Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 98,483 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,483 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises about 1.7% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 0.21% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $10,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RARE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,800.76. This trade represents a 7.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The business had revenue of $139.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.