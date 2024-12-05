Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,957 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.20.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $160.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.62 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $201.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.