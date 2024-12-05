SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 65,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the previous session’s volume of 25,363 shares.The stock last traded at $174.82 and had previously closed at $175.42.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

