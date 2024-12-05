SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $93.04. 353,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,599% from the average session volume of 20,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $208.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

About SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

