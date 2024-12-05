SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $73.91 and last traded at $73.91, with a volume of 116151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 248,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 110,228 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

