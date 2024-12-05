S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 103.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

Shares of SPGI opened at $520.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.69 and a fifty-two week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $509.36 and its 200-day moving average is $487.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

