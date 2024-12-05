SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 2992941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, September 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Trading Up 14.9 %

The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $851,306.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 735,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,657,949.25. This represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $99,244.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,342 shares of company stock worth $2,662,350. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SoundHound AI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.