Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s (SEI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 19.3 %
Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Solaris Energy Infrastructure will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Energy Infrastructure
In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,151.44. This trade represents a 32.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
About Solaris Energy Infrastructure
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.
