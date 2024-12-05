Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05. Approximately 4,234,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,521,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snap to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,287,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,406,709 shares of company stock worth $16,662,107. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

