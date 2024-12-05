Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of SWBI stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $13.63. 719,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,557. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $611.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

