SM Energy’s (SM) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.09.

Shares of SM stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 19.62%. SM Energy’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SM Energy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in SM Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 178,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

