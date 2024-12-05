Short Interest in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Drops By 5.7%

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the October 31st total of 2,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $120.58 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.92.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

