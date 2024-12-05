Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Quadrature Capital Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 2.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Shopify worth $124,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 41.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

