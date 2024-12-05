Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 89,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 130,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

About Shinhan Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 646,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,720 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 486,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 44,402 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

