Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Price Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.43 and last traded at $35.61. Approximately 89,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 130,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.
Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shinhan Financial Group
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- ZenaTech Stock: A Wild Ride Fueled by Drone Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.