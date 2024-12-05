SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.45, but opened at $102.77. SharkNinja shares last traded at $103.41, with a volume of 270,718 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.39.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $90.23.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth about $513,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 920.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,683 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

