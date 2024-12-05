Share Repurchase Program Approved by Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Board of Directors

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Himax Technologies Stock Up 11.0 %

HIMX traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $6.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,537,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 2.07. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.93 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.77%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

