Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Service Co. International

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. 677,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,990. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $4,831,893.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This trade represents a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at $84,588,694.63. This trade represents a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Service Co. International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,126,000 after buying an additional 3,043,354 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,795 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2,527.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 293,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after purchasing an additional 282,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 646.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 231,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,093,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,721,000 after purchasing an additional 210,802 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.