SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Approximately 8,166,949 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 5,164,057 shares.The stock last traded at $25.85 and had previously closed at $28.68.

S has been the topic of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,149,268.40. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $880,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,749 shares in the company, valued at $24,185,077.20. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 417,541 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,448 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.67.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

