SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of SecureWorks stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the second quarter valued at $127,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 22.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 107.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

