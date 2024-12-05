Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.425-$7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Science Applications International from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Science Applications International

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.7 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.68. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.64. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.62%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.