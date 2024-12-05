SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Trading Down 6.2% – What’s Next?

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.50. 1,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 4,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

