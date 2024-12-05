Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by BNP Paribas

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sandoz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.
Sandoz Group Trading Down 0.6 %
About Sandoz Group
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
