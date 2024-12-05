Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $356.67 and last traded at $362.08. Approximately 4,439,522 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 6,385,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $344.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total transaction of $5,019,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after buying an additional 864,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,276,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,360,215,000 after acquiring an additional 314,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,141,562,000 after purchasing an additional 176,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after purchasing an additional 57,825 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.