Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $323.65 and last traded at $330.31. 2,503,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,272,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.01.

The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares in the company, valued at $202,702.68. The trade was a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $351.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.81.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

