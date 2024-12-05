Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Salesforce Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $367.94 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $351.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $608,108.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,702.68. This trade represents a 75.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Salesforce from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

