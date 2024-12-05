Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $557.74, but opened at $540.81. Saia shares last traded at $543.10, with a volume of 224,728 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $437.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.59.

Saia Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 6.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Saia by 5.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

