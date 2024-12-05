SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,854 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 970.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $309.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $577.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.14 and a 1 year high of $317.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.25.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

